Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 213.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.5 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's shares opened at 214 and closed slightly lower at 213.75. The stock reached a high of 214.75 and a low of 213 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately 52,448.34 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was 216.9, while the 52-week low was 139.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 56,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 11:33 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 214.17 and 213.02 levels in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support at 213.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 214.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1213.6Support 1212.85
Resistance 2214.05Support 2212.55
Resistance 3214.35Support 3212.1
10 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: Federal Bank closed at ₹213.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 214.75 & 213 yesterday to end at 213.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.