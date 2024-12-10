Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's shares opened at ₹214 and closed slightly lower at ₹213.75. The stock reached a high of ₹214.75 and a low of ₹213 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹52,448.34 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was ₹216.9, while the 52-week low was ₹139.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 56,222 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 214.17 and 213.02 levels in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support at 213.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 214.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|213.6
|Support 1
|212.85
|Resistance 2
|214.05
|Support 2
|212.55
|Resistance 3
|214.35
|Support 3
|212.1
Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹214.75 & ₹213 yesterday to end at ₹213.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend