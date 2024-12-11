Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank opened at ₹214 and closed slightly lower at ₹213.75. The stock reached a high of ₹214.75 and a low of ₹212.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹52,448.34 crore, the bank's shares have shown significant movement, with a 52-week high of ₹216.9 and a low of ₹139.45. The BSE volume recorded was 156,023 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|215.23
|Support 1
|212.95
|Resistance 2
|216.15
|Support 2
|211.59
|Resistance 3
|217.51
|Support 3
|210.67
Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹231.0, 7.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Buy
|9
|10
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.
Federal Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹214.75 & ₹212.55 yesterday to end at ₹214.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend