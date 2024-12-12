Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹214.3 and closed slightly higher at ₹214.35. The day's trading saw a high of ₹215.45 and a low of ₹214. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹52,591.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹216.9 and a low of ₹139.45, with a trading volume of 241,950 shares on the BSE.
Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹215.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹214.6
Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank share price is at ₹215.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹214.13 and ₹215.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹214.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 215.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Federal Bank has increased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹214.70. Over the past year, the price of Federal Bank shares has surged by 40.73%, reaching ₹214.70. In contrast, the Nifty index experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|17.19%
|6 Months
|23.48%
|YTD
|37.48%
|1 Year
|40.73%
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|215.6
|Support 1
|214.13
|Resistance 2
|216.27
|Support 2
|213.33
|Resistance 3
|217.07
|Support 3
|212.66
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹231.0, 7.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Buy
|9
|10
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10591 k
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank closed at ₹214.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹215.45 & ₹214 yesterday to end at ₹214.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend