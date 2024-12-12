Hello User
Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 214.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.2 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened at 214.3 and closed slightly higher at 214.35. The day's trading saw a high of 215.45 and a low of 214. The bank's market capitalization stood at 52,591.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 216.9 and a low of 139.45, with a trading volume of 241,950 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹215.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹214.6

Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank share price is at 215.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 214.13 and 215.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 214.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 215.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Federal Bank has increased by 0.05%, currently trading at 214.70. Over the past year, the price of Federal Bank shares has surged by 40.73%, reaching 214.70. In contrast, the Nifty index experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months17.19%
6 Months23.48%
YTD37.48%
1 Year40.73%
12 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1215.6Support 1214.13
Resistance 2216.27Support 2213.33
Resistance 3217.07Support 3212.66
12 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 231.0, 7.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151515
    Buy910109
    Hold4444
    Sell2112
    Strong Sell0000
12 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10591 k

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank closed at ₹214.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 215.45 & 214 yesterday to end at 214.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

