Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 214.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.95 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.