Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank opened at ₹214.05 and closed at ₹214.6, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹215.7 and a low of ₹212.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹52,674.63 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 144,288 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹216.9, while the low is ₹139.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹231.0, 8.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Buy
|9
|10
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹215.7 & ₹212.4 yesterday to end at ₹212.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend