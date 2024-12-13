Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 214.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.95 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank opened at 214.05 and closed at 214.6, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 215.7 and a low of 212.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 52,674.63 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 144,288 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 216.9, while the low is 139.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 231.0, 8.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151515
    Buy910109
    Hold4444
    Sell2112
    Strong Sell0000
13 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10376 k

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank closed at ₹214.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 215.7 & 212.4 yesterday to end at 212.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.