Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 212.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.35 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened at 213.5 and closed at 212.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 213.5 and a low of 209.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 52,299.22 crore, it remains well within its 52-week range, having a high of 216.9 and a low of 139.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 89,851 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.42Support 1210.62
Resistance 2215.86Support 2208.26
Resistance 3218.22Support 3206.82
16 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 231.0, 8.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151515
    Buy99109
    Hold4444
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9913 k

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank closed at ₹212.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 213.5 & 209.75 yesterday to end at 213.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

