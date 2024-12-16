Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹213.5 and closed at ₹212.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹213.5 and a low of ₹209.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹52,299.22 crore, it remains well within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹216.9 and a low of ₹139.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 89,851 shares traded.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.42
|Support 1
|210.62
|Resistance 2
|215.86
|Support 2
|208.26
|Resistance 3
|218.22
|Support 3
|206.82
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹231.0, 8.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.5 & ₹209.75 yesterday to end at ₹213.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend