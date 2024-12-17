Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹213 and closed slightly higher at ₹213.2. The stock reached a high of ₹214.45 and a low of ₹212.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹52,360.56 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹216.9 and a low of ₹139.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 162,825 shares.
Federal Bank trading at ₹213.45, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹213.3
Federal Bank share price is at ₹213.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹212.48 and ₹214.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹212.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 214.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Price Analysis
The share price of Federal Bank has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹213.10. Over the past year, Federal Bank's shares have appreciated by 35.88%, reaching ₹213.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, climbing to 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.17%
|3 Months
|17.3%
|6 Months
|22.36%
|YTD
|36.66%
|1 Year
|35.88%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.42
|Support 1
|212.48
|Resistance 2
|215.4
|Support 2
|211.52
|Resistance 3
|216.36
|Support 3
|210.54
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹231.0, 8.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Federal Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9672 k
The trading volume yesterday was 48.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.
Federal Bank closed at ₹213.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹214.45 & ₹212.5 yesterday to end at ₹213.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend