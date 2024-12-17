Hello User
Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 213.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.45 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened at 213 and closed slightly higher at 213.2. The stock reached a high of 214.45 and a low of 212.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 52,360.56 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 216.9 and a low of 139.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 162,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹213.45, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹213.3

Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank share price is at 213.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 212.48 and 214.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 212.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 214.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Federal Bank has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at 213.10. Over the past year, Federal Bank's shares have appreciated by 35.88%, reaching 213.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, climbing to 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.17%
3 Months17.3%
6 Months22.36%
YTD36.66%
1 Year35.88%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.42Support 1212.48
Resistance 2215.4Support 2211.52
Resistance 3216.36Support 3210.54
17 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 231.0, 8.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151515
    Buy99109
    Hold4444
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9672 k

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank closed at ₹213.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 214.45 & 212.5 yesterday to end at 213.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

