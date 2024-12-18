Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Faces Downward Trend in Today's Market

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹213.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹213.3. The stock reached a high of ₹213.65 and a low of ₹209.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹51,597.48 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 58,592 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹216.9, while its 52-week low is ₹139.45.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -4.25%; Futures open interest increased by 4.09%
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Federal Bank indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Federal Bank stock has recorded a low price of ₹201.4 and reached a high of ₹211. This range indicates a volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting market fluctuations throughout the day.
Federal Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 16.32% higher than yesterday
Federal Bank Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Federal Bank has increased by 16.32% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹202.2, reflecting a decrease of 3.83%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Federal Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank reached a high of 205.25 and a low of 201.4 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 203.72 and 202.78, suggesting increased selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|204.87
|Support 1
|201.02
|Resistance 2
|206.98
|Support 2
|199.28
|Resistance 3
|208.72
|Support 3
|197.17
Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Federal Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Federal Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Federal Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|213.71
|10 Days
|213.12
|20 Days
|210.81
|50 Days
|201.94
|100 Days
|198.27
|300 Days
|180.52
Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹201.75, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹210.25
Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank share price is at ₹201.75 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹205.14. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 12.04% higher than yesterday
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Federal Bank has increased by 12.04% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹204.3, reflecting a decrease of 2.83%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest potential further decreases.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank reached a high of 206.15 and a low of 204.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 204.6 (Support Level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 203.5 and 201.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|205.87
|Support 1
|203.72
|Resistance 2
|207.08
|Support 2
|202.78
|Resistance 3
|208.02
|Support 3
|201.57
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹204.45, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹210.25
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank share price is at ₹204.45 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹205.14. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Federal Bank has dropped by 2.85% today, currently trading at ₹204.25, mirroring the trend among its peers. Other banks like Yes Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.43% and 0.49%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Yes Bank
|20.87
|-0.08
|-0.38
|32.81
|19.05
|60038.57
|UCO Bank
|46.0
|-0.37
|-0.8
|70.66
|36.79
|54997.41
|Federal Bank
|204.25
|-6.0
|-2.85
|216.9
|139.45
|49742.06
|Bank Of India
|109.25
|-1.0
|-0.91
|158.0
|96.0
|49746.0
|Central Bank Of India
|56.21
|-0.74
|-1.3
|76.85
|46.2
|48795.56
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹231.0, 13.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Federal Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.74% lower than yesterday
Federal Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Federal Bank is down 30.74% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹205, reflecting a decrease of 2.5%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Federal Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank touched a high of 208.8 & a low of 205.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.8
|Support 1
|204.6
|Resistance 2
|209.9
|Support 2
|203.5
|Resistance 3
|211.0
|Support 3
|201.4
Federal Bank Live Updates:
FEDERAL BANK
FEDERAL BANK
Federal Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Federal Bank Live Updates: Today, Federal Bank's share price decreased by 1.24%, reaching ₹207.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While UCO Bank, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India are experiencing declines, Yes Bank is seeing an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both fell by 0.04%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Yes Bank
|20.96
|0.01
|0.05
|32.81
|19.05
|60297.48
|UCO Bank
|46.13
|-0.24
|-0.52
|70.66
|36.79
|55152.84
|Federal Bank
|207.65
|-2.6
|-1.24
|216.9
|139.45
|50570.08
|Bank Of India
|109.9
|-0.35
|-0.32
|158.0
|96.0
|50041.98
|Central Bank Of India
|56.62
|-0.33
|-0.58
|76.85
|46.2
|49151.48
Federal Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%
Federal Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Federal Bank indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹208.3, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹210.25
Federal Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Federal Bank has broken the first support of ₹208.84 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹207.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹207.57 then there can be further negative price movement.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Federal Bank has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹208.95. Over the past year, Federal Bank's shares have seen a gain of 34.33%, reaching ₹208.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.89%
|3 Months
|17.47%
|6 Months
|20.1%
|YTD
|34.67%
|1 Year
|34.33%
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|212.54
|Support 1
|208.84
|Resistance 2
|214.97
|Support 2
|207.57
|Resistance 3
|216.24
|Support 3
|205.14
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9234 k
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank closed at ₹213.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.65 & ₹209.8 yesterday to end at ₹210.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.