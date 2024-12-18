Explore
Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Faces Downward Trend in Today's Market
Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Faces Downward Trend in Today's Market

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Livemint

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -4.04 %. The stock closed at 210.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.75 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened at 213.1 and closed slightly higher at 213.3. The stock reached a high of 213.65 and a low of 209.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 51,597.48 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 58,592 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 216.9, while its 52-week low is 139.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:14:49 PM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -4.25%; Futures open interest increased by 4.09%

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Federal Bank indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07:07 PM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Federal Bank stock has recorded a low price of 201.4 and reached a high of 211. This range indicates a volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting market fluctuations throughout the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:46:23 PM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 16.32% higher than yesterday

Federal Bank Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Federal Bank has increased by 16.32% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 202.2, reflecting a decrease of 3.83%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38:57 PM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank reached a high of 205.25 and a low of 201.4 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 203.72 and 202.78, suggesting increased selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1204.87Support 1201.02
Resistance 2206.98Support 2199.28
Resistance 3208.72Support 3197.17
18 Dec 2024, 12:23:09 PM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Federal Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Federal Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days213.71
10 Days213.12
20 Days210.81
50 Days201.94
100 Days198.27
300 Days180.52
18 Dec 2024, 12:17:48 PM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹201.75, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹210.25

Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank share price is at 201.75 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 205.14. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57:09 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 12.04% higher than yesterday

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Federal Bank has increased by 12.04% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 204.3, reflecting a decrease of 2.83%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest potential further decreases.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57:05 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank reached a high of 206.15 and a low of 204.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 204.6 (Support Level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 203.5 and 201.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.87Support 1203.72
Resistance 2207.08Support 2202.78
Resistance 3208.02Support 3201.57
18 Dec 2024, 11:21:48 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹204.45, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹210.25

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank share price is at 204.45 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 205.14. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12:46 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Federal Bank has dropped by 2.85% today, currently trading at 204.25, mirroring the trend among its peers. Other banks like Yes Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.43% and 0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Yes Bank20.87-0.08-0.3832.8119.0560038.57
UCO Bank46.0-0.37-0.870.6636.7954997.41
Federal Bank204.25-6.0-2.85216.9139.4549742.06
Bank Of India109.25-1.0-0.91158.096.049746.0
Central Bank Of India56.21-0.74-1.376.8546.248795.56
18 Dec 2024, 11:02:14 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 231.0, 13.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151515
    Buy99109
    Hold4444
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:52:56 AM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.74% lower than yesterday

Federal Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Federal Bank is down 30.74% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 205, reflecting a decrease of 2.5%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38:23 AM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank touched a high of 208.8 & a low of 205.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.8Support 1204.6
Resistance 2209.9Support 2203.5
Resistance 3211.0Support 3201.4
18 Dec 2024, 10:14:52 AM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:53:35 AM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Federal Bank Live Updates: Today, Federal Bank's share price decreased by 1.24%, reaching 207.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While UCO Bank, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India are experiencing declines, Yes Bank is seeing an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both fell by 0.04%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Yes Bank20.960.010.0532.8119.0560297.48
UCO Bank46.13-0.24-0.5270.6636.7955152.84
Federal Bank207.65-2.6-1.24216.9139.4550570.08
Bank Of India109.9-0.35-0.32158.096.050041.98
Central Bank Of India56.62-0.33-0.5876.8546.249151.48
18 Dec 2024, 09:46:07 AM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

Federal Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Federal Bank indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:30:06 AM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates: Federal Bank trading at ₹208.3, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹210.25

Federal Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Federal Bank has broken the first support of 208.84 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 207.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of 207.57 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:19:15 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Federal Bank has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at 208.95. Over the past year, Federal Bank's shares have seen a gain of 34.33%, reaching 208.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.89%
3 Months17.47%
6 Months20.1%
YTD34.67%
1 Year34.33%
18 Dec 2024, 08:45:32 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1212.54Support 1208.84
Resistance 2214.97Support 2207.57
Resistance 3216.24Support 3205.14
18 Dec 2024, 08:37:06 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 231.0, 9.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151515
    Buy99109
    Hold4444
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:20:16 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9234 k

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:05:18 AM IST

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: Federal Bank closed at ₹213.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 213.65 & 209.8 yesterday to end at 210.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

