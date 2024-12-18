Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Faces Downward Trend in Today's Market

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -4.04 %. The stock closed at 210.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.75 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.