Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Federal Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹210.25, indicating stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹211 and a low of ₹198.65. With a market capitalization of ₹49,088.7 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 264,563. Over the past year, Federal Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹216.9 and a low of ₹139.45, reflecting significant price fluctuations.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Federal Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.87
|Support 1
|195.87
|Resistance 2
|215.44
|Support 2
|191.44
|Resistance 3
|219.87
|Support 3
|183.87
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹231.0, 15.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.
Federal Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹211 & ₹198.65 yesterday to end at ₹200.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.