Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:51 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 226.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.4 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex Industries Stock Price Today

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries opened at a price of 224.05 and closed at 226.85. The stock reached a high of 228.95 and a low of 219.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 13,792.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.9 and the 52-week low is 158. On the BSE, a total of 58,306 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 12:51 PM IST Finolex Industries Live Updates

18 Jan 2024, 12:44 PM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

18 Jan 2024, 12:40 PM IST Finolex Industries share price NSE Live :Finolex Industries trading at ₹227.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹226.85

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 227.4, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 12:22 PM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Finolex Industries stock is 219.5, while the high price is 228.95.

18 Jan 2024, 12:01 PM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Analysts Views

18 Jan 2024, 11:57 AM IST Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹224.8, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹226.85

The current data of Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is 224.8, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the net change is -2.05.

18 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

18 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Finolex Industries stock is 219.5, while the high price is 228.95.

18 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹226.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries recorded a BSE volume of 58,306 shares. The closing price for the day was 226.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.