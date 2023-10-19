Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries closed today at ₹222.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹223.05

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries opened at ₹221.8 and closed at ₹223.05. The stock reached a high of ₹224.2 and a low of ₹221.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,757.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹131. The BSE volume for the day was 15,452 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Supreme Industries 4675.8 -44.0 -0.93 4815.85 1905.75 59395.22 Astral 1843.3 -119.45 -6.09 2057.95 1297.9 49513.17 Finolex Industries 222.9 -0.15 -0.07 259.9 131.0 13782.22 Prince Pipes & Fittings 696.9 -5.3 -0.75 759.5 513.1 7705.0 Tega Industries 949.0 9.9 1.05 1100.0 518.0 6297.01

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Finolex Industries stock today was ₹221.05 and the high price was ₹224.30.

Finolex Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Finolex Industries Ltd stock is ₹130.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹259.95.

Finolex Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 224.22 10 Days 224.09 20 Days 224.57 50 Days 223.52 100 Days 201.14 300 Days 187.09

Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹223.05 on last trading day On the last day, Finolex Industries had a trading volume of 15452 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹223.05.