comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 14:17:52
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.55 -1.87%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,764.6 1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.1 -1.25%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,522.8 0.52%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries closed today at 222.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's 223.05
BackBack

Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries closed today at ₹222.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹223.05

10 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 223.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.9 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex IndustriesPremium
Finolex Industries

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries opened at 221.8 and closed at 223.05. The stock reached a high of 224.2 and a low of 221.05. The market capitalization of the company is 13,757.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.9 and the 52-week low is 131. The BSE volume for the day was 15,452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 06:50:30 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed today at ₹222.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹223.05

Today, the closing price of Finolex Industries stock is 222.9, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.07% from the previous day's closing price of 223.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.

19 Oct 2023, 06:23:50 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4675.8-44.0-0.934815.851905.7559395.22
Astral1843.3-119.45-6.092057.951297.949513.17
Finolex Industries222.9-0.15-0.07259.9131.013782.22
Prince Pipes & Fittings696.9-5.3-0.75759.5513.17705.0
Tega Industries949.09.91.051100.0518.06297.01
19 Oct 2023, 05:40:59 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Finolex Industries stock today was 221.05 and the high price was 224.30.

19 Oct 2023, 03:22:34 PM IST

Finolex Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Finolex Industries Ltd stock is 130.00, while the 52-week high price is 259.95.

19 Oct 2023, 03:00:04 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries trading at ₹222.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹223.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Finolex Industries is 222.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.07 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.15.

Click here for Finolex Industries AGM

19 Oct 2023, 02:32:47 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4602.5-117.3-2.494815.851905.7558464.12
Astral1847.0-115.75-5.92057.951297.949612.56
Finolex Industries222.4-0.65-0.29259.9131.013751.3
Prince Pipes & Fittings699.5-2.7-0.38759.5513.17733.75
Tega Industries946.47.30.781100.0518.06279.75
19 Oct 2023, 02:26:52 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price NSE Live :Finolex Industries trading at ₹222.3, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹223.05

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 222.3. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, meaning the stock price has decreased by 0.75 points.

19 Oct 2023, 02:25:31 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Finolex Industries stock today was 221.05, while the high price was 224.20.

19 Oct 2023, 01:52:19 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries trading at ₹222.95, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹223.05

The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is 222.95, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.04% and the actual change in price is -0.1.

Click here for Finolex Industries News

19 Oct 2023, 01:42:54 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days224.22
10 Days224.09
20 Days224.57
50 Days223.52
100 Days201.14
300 Days187.09
19 Oct 2023, 01:19:45 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Finolex Industries reached a low of 221.05 and a high of 224.2 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 01:11:32 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹221.85, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹223.05

The current data of Finolex Industries stock shows that the stock price is 221.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.54% which translates to a net change of -1.2.

19 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

Finolex Industries Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 12:36:08 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4597.8-122.0-2.584815.851905.7558404.41
Astral1848.85-113.9-5.82057.951297.949662.25
Finolex Industries221.8-1.25-0.56259.9131.013714.2
Prince Pipes & Fittings699.2-3.0-0.43759.5513.17730.43
Tega Industries939.80.70.071100.0518.06235.96
19 Oct 2023, 12:33:43 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹221.8, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹223.05

The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the stock price is 221.8. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of 1.25 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 12:31:00 PM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Finolex Industries reached a low of 221.05 and a high of 224.20 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 11:51:37 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹222.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹223.05

The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is 222.75, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 11:46:53 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4619.3-100.5-2.134815.851905.7558677.52
Astral1851.05-111.7-5.692057.951297.949721.34
Finolex Industries222.45-0.6-0.27259.9131.013754.39
Prince Pipes & Fittings699.9-2.3-0.33759.5513.17738.17
Tega Industries925.55-13.55-1.441100.0518.06141.4
19 Oct 2023, 11:28:48 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Finolex Industries stock today was 221.05 and the high price was 224.2.

19 Oct 2023, 11:06:52 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price NSE Live :Finolex Industries trading at ₹221.7, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹223.05

The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the stock price is 221.7. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.35.

19 Oct 2023, 10:40:38 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4620.75-99.05-2.14815.851905.7558695.94
Astral1851.15-111.6-5.692057.951297.949724.03
Finolex Industries222.05-1.0-0.45259.9131.013729.66
Prince Pipes & Fittings708.05.80.83759.5513.17827.72
Tega Industries926.1-13.0-1.381100.0518.06145.05
19 Oct 2023, 10:20:21 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹223.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Finolex Industries had a trading volume of 15452 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 223.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App