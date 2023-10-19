Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries closed today at 222.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's 223.05

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries opened at ₹221.8 and closed at ₹223.05. The stock reached a high of ₹224.2 and a low of ₹221.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,757.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹131. The BSE volume for the day was 15,452 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Supreme Industries
|4675.8
|-44.0
|-0.93
|4815.85
|1905.75
|59395.22
|Astral
|1843.3
|-119.45
|-6.09
|2057.95
|1297.9
|49513.17
|Finolex Industries
|222.9
|-0.15
|-0.07
|259.9
|131.0
|13782.22
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|696.9
|-5.3
|-0.75
|759.5
|513.1
|7705.0
|Tega Industries
|949.0
|9.9
|1.05
|1100.0
|518.0
|6297.01
The low price for Finolex Industries stock today was ₹221.05 and the high price was ₹224.30.
The 52-week low price of Finolex Industries Ltd stock is ₹130.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹259.95.
Click here for Finolex Industries AGM
Click here for Finolex Industries News
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|224.22
|10 Days
|224.09
|20 Days
|224.57
|50 Days
|223.52
|100 Days
|201.14
|300 Days
|187.09
On the last day, Finolex Industries had a trading volume of 15452 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹223.05.
