Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries' Stock Drops Today

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries had an open price of ₹221.8 and a close price of ₹223.05. The stock reached a high of ₹224.3 and a low of ₹221.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,782.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹131. On the BSE, a total volume of 40,225 shares were traded.
The current day's low price for Finolex Industries stock is ₹221, while the high price is ₹226.7.
The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is ₹221.95 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|3 Months
|24.42%
|6 Months
|35.67%
|YTD
|19.01%
|1 Year
|61.93%
The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is ₹222. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9.
On the last day of trading for Finolex Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 40,225. The closing price for the stock was ₹223.05.
