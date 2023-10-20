Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries' Stock Drops Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 222.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.95 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex Industries

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries had an open price of 221.8 and a close price of 223.05. The stock reached a high of 224.3 and a low of 221.05. The market capitalization of the company is 13,782.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.9 and the 52-week low is 131. On the BSE, a total volume of 40,225 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Finolex Industries stock is 221, while the high price is 226.7.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹221.95, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹222.9

The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is 221.95 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and has decreased by 0.95 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Finolex Industries Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.07%
3 Months24.42%
6 Months35.67%
YTD19.01%
1 Year61.93%
20 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹222, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹222.9

The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is 222. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹223.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Finolex Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 40,225. The closing price for the stock was 223.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.