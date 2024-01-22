 Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries sees stock gains in trading today | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries sees stock gains in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries sees stock gains in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 231.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.35 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Finolex Industries Stock Price Today

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at 235.9 and closed at 231.3. The stock reached a high of 242.55 and a low of 232.55. The market capitalization of the company is 14,428.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.9 and the 52-week low is 158. The BSE volume for the day was 39,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:03:02 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹233.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹231.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Finolex Industries is 233.35, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:48 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4064.9-47.25-1.154883.752335.251635.15
Astral1823.85-24.45-1.322057.951297.948990.72
Finolex Industries233.352.050.89259.9158.014428.36
Prince Pipes & Fittings697.02.10.3775.75532.07706.11
Tega Industries1131.0530.852.81226.55558.757504.98
22 Jan 2024, 10:26:32 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹233.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹231.3

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 233.35, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 2.05. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.89% or 2.05. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or significance of this change.

22 Jan 2024, 10:25:35 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Finolex Industries stock was 232.55, while the high price was 242.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:28 AM IST

Finolex Industries Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:41:36 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹233.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹231.3

The stock price of Finolex Industries is currently 233.35 with a percent change of 0.89. The net change in the stock price is 2.05.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31:40 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.1%
3 Months-6.11%
6 Months22.82%
YTD9.67%
1 Year33.83%
22 Jan 2024, 09:15:01 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹233.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹231.3

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 233.35, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:03:13 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹231.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries had a volume of 39,138 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 231.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App