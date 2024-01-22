Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries sees stock gains in trading today

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at ₹235.9 and closed at ₹231.3. The stock reached a high of ₹242.55 and a low of ₹232.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,428.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹158. The BSE volume for the day was 39,138 shares.
Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹233.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹231.3
As of the current data, the stock price of Finolex Industries is ₹233.35, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Supreme Industries
|4064.9
|-47.25
|-1.15
|4883.75
|2335.2
|51635.15
|Astral
|1823.85
|-24.45
|-1.32
|2057.95
|1297.9
|48990.72
|Finolex Industries
|233.35
|2.05
|0.89
|259.9
|158.0
|14428.36
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|697.0
|2.1
|0.3
|775.75
|532.0
|7706.11
|Tega Industries
|1131.05
|30.85
|2.8
|1226.55
|558.75
|7504.98
Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Finolex Industries stock was ₹232.55, while the high price was ₹242.55.
Finolex Industries Live Updates
FINOLEX INDUSTRIES
FINOLEX INDUSTRIES
Finolex Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.1%
|3 Months
|-6.11%
|6 Months
|22.82%
|YTD
|9.67%
|1 Year
|33.83%
Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹231.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries had a volume of 39,138 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹231.3.
