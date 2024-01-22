Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries sees stock gains in trading today

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at ₹235.9 and closed at ₹231.3. The stock reached a high of ₹242.55 and a low of ₹232.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,428.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹158. The BSE volume for the day was 39,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.