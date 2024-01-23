Finolex Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries opened at ₹235.9 and closed at ₹231.3. The stock had a high of ₹242.55 and a low of ₹232.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,428.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹259.9 and its 52-week low is ₹158. The stock had a trading volume of 39,138 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹231.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries had a volume of 39,138 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹231.3.