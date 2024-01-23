Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Finolex Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 231.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.35 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex Industries Stock Price Today

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries opened at 235.9 and closed at 231.3. The stock had a high of 242.55 and a low of 232.55. The market capitalization of the company is 14,428.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.9 and its 52-week low is 158. The stock had a trading volume of 39,138 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹231.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries had a volume of 39,138 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 231.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.