Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries stocks plummet on the market today

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries opened at ₹222 and closed at ₹222.9. The stock reached a high of ₹231.8 and a low of ₹221 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,887.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹131. The BSE volume for the stock was 134,777 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹206.75, down -8.23% from yesterday's ₹225.3 The stock price of Finolex Industries is currently at ₹206.75, which represents a decrease of 8.23% or a net change of -18.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

Finolex Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 224.44 10 Days 223.72 20 Days 224.40 50 Days 224.71 100 Days 202.49 300 Days 187.76

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Supreme Industries 4583.05 -109.5 -2.33 4883.75 1905.75 58217.05 Astral 1811.75 -29.5 -1.6 2057.95 1297.9 48665.7 Finolex Industries 209.45 -15.85 -7.04 259.9 131.0 12950.58 Prince Pipes & Fittings 670.1 -19.55 -2.83 759.5 513.1 7408.7 Tega Industries 919.05 -12.7 -1.36 1100.0 518.0 6098.27

Finolex Industries share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 5 5 5 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹209.2, down -7.15% from yesterday's ₹225.3 The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is ₹209.2 with a percent change of -7.15 and a net change of -16.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 7.15% and has decreased by 16.1 in terms of actual value. This suggests that investors may be selling off their shares in the company, possibly due to negative news or a lack of confidence in the company's performance. Investors should monitor the stock closely to see if the downward trend continues or if there are any positive developments that could reverse the decline.

Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹213.85, down -5.08% from yesterday's ₹225.3 The current price of Finolex Industries stock is ₹213.85, which represents a 5.08% decrease in value. The stock has experienced a net change of -11.45.

Finolex Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.4% 3 Months 21.7% 6 Months 35.41% YTD 20.05% 1 Year 61.82%

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹224.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹222.9 The current price of Finolex Industries stock is ₹224.6, which represents a 0.76% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 1.7.

Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹222.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries on BSE recorded a volume of 134,777 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹222.9.