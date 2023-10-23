Hello User
Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries stocks plummet on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:41 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -8.23 %. The stock closed at 225.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.75 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex Industries

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries opened at 222 and closed at 222.9. The stock reached a high of 231.8 and a low of 221 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,887.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.9 and the 52-week low is 131. The BSE volume for the stock was 134,777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹206.75, down -8.23% from yesterday's ₹225.3

The stock price of Finolex Industries is currently at 206.75, which represents a decrease of 8.23% or a net change of -18.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days224.44
10 Days223.72
20 Days224.40
50 Days224.71
100 Days202.49
300 Days187.76
23 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock for Finolex Industries reached a low of 207 and a high of 221.75.

23 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹209.3, down -7.1% from yesterday's ₹225.3

The current data of Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is 209.3 with a percent change of -7.1 and a net change of -16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.1% and the net change is a decrease of 16. This suggests that there has been a significant decline in the stock's value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Finolex Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Finolex Industries share price NSE Live :Finolex Industries trading at ₹209.25, down -7.12% from yesterday's ₹225.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Finolex Industries is 209.25. There has been a percent change of -7.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.05, which is the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4583.05-109.5-2.334883.751905.7558217.05
Astral1811.75-29.5-1.62057.951297.948665.7
Finolex Industries209.45-15.85-7.04259.9131.012950.58
Prince Pipes & Fittings670.1-19.55-2.83759.5513.17408.7
Tega Industries919.05-12.7-1.361100.0518.06098.27
23 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Finolex Industries reached a low of 207 and a high of 221.75 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5555
Buy3333
Hold4444
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Finolex Industries share price NSE Live :Finolex Industries trading at ₹209.65, down -6.95% from yesterday's ₹225.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Finolex Industries is 209.65, with a percent change of -6.95 and a net change of -15.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4561.0-131.55-2.84883.751905.7557936.96
Astral1810.5-30.75-1.672057.951297.948632.12
Finolex Industries208.1-17.2-7.63259.9131.012867.11
Prince Pipes & Fittings671.0-18.65-2.7759.5513.17418.65
Tega Industries909.15-22.6-2.431100.0518.06032.58
23 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Finolex Industries stock is 207.5, while the high price is 221.75.

23 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹209.8, down -6.88% from yesterday's ₹225.3

The stock price of Finolex Industries currently stands at 209.8, which represents a decrease of 6.88%. The net change in the stock price is -15.5. This suggests that there has been a significant decrease in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4643.05-49.5-1.054883.751905.7558979.21
Astral1814.55-26.7-1.452057.951297.948740.91
Finolex Industries210.6-14.7-6.52259.9131.013021.69
Prince Pipes & Fittings674.55-15.1-2.19759.5513.17457.9
Tega Industries910.45-21.3-2.291100.0518.06041.21
23 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹209.2, down -7.15% from yesterday's ₹225.3

The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is 209.2 with a percent change of -7.15 and a net change of -16.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 7.15% and has decreased by 16.1 in terms of actual value. This suggests that investors may be selling off their shares in the company, possibly due to negative news or a lack of confidence in the company's performance. Investors should monitor the stock closely to see if the downward trend continues or if there are any positive developments that could reverse the decline.

23 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Finolex Industries stock was 207.5, while the high price reached 221.75.

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Finolex Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹213.85, down -5.08% from yesterday's ₹225.3

The current price of Finolex Industries stock is 213.85, which represents a 5.08% decrease in value. The stock has experienced a net change of -11.45.

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months21.7%
6 Months35.41%
YTD20.05%
1 Year61.82%
23 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹224.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹222.9

The current price of Finolex Industries stock is 224.6, which represents a 0.76% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 1.7.

23 Oct 2023, 08:28 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹222.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries on BSE recorded a volume of 134,777 shares. The closing price for the day was 222.9.

