Finolex Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at ₹234.15 and closed at ₹234.45. The stock reached a high of ₹235.5 and a low of ₹222. The company has a market capitalization of ₹13,857.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹158. The BSE volume for the day was 84,886 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹234.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Finolex Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 84,886. The closing price for the day was ₹234.45.