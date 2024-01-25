Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Finolex Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 224.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.85 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex Industries Stock Price Today

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at 224.25 and closed at 224.1. The stock had a high of 231.65 and a low of 221.55. The market capitalization of the company is 14,212.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 259.9 and 158 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 67,028 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹224.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Finolex Industries on the BSE had a volume of 67,028 shares. The closing price for the day was 224.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.