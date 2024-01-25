Finolex Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at ₹224.25 and closed at ₹224.1. The stock had a high of ₹231.65 and a low of ₹221.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,212.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.9 and ₹158 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 67,028 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.