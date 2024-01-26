Hello User
Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 229.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.15 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex Industries Stock Price Today

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at 230 and closed at 229.85. The stock reached a high of 231 and a low of 224.5. The market capitalization of the company is 13,921.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.9 and the 52-week low is 158. The BSE volume for the day was 27,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹225.15, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹229.85

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 225.15, representing a decrease of -2.04% or -4.7 points. This indicates a downward movement in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹229.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Finolex Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 27,038. The closing price of the stock was 229.85.

