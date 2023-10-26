comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries Stock Falls in Trading Today
Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries Stock Falls in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 193.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.3 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex IndustriesPremium
Finolex Industries

On the last day of trading, the open price of Finolex Industries was 204.3, and the close price was 202.8. The stock had a high of 206.85 and a low of 191.55. The market capitalization of the company is 11,937.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.9, and the 52-week low is 131. The stock had a trading volume of 238,434 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:26:39 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Finolex Industries reached a low of 185.7 and a high of 191 today.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12:44 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹187.3, down -2.98% from yesterday's ₹193.05

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 187.3, which represents a decrease of 2.98% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37:06 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Supreme Industries4169.3-233.1-5.294883.751949.4552961.31
Astral1788.5-29.55-1.632057.951297.948041.18
Finolex Industries187.7-5.35-2.77259.9131.011605.75
Prince Pipes & Fittings617.5-12.8-2.03759.5513.16827.15
Tega Industries850.4-19.55-2.251100.0520.055642.75
26 Oct 2023, 10:36:59 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹187.7, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹193.05

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 187.7, which represents a decrease of 2.77% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.35. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value in the recent trading period.

26 Oct 2023, 10:13:18 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Finolex Industries reached a low of 185.7 and a high of 191 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:58 AM IST

Finolex Industries Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:55:09 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price update :Finolex Industries trading at ₹186.8, down -3.24% from yesterday's ₹193.05

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 186.8, which represents a decrease of 3.24% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.25 points.

26 Oct 2023, 09:39:21 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.73%
3 Months4.23%
6 Months17.89%
YTD3.1%
1 Year44.1%
26 Oct 2023, 09:12:55 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹189.95, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹193.05

The current stock price of Finolex Industries is 189.95, representing a decrease of 1.61% or a net change of -3.1.

26 Oct 2023, 08:12:28 AM IST

Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹202.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Finolex Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 238,434. The closing price of the shares was 202.8.

