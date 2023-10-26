Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries Stock Falls in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Finolex Industries was ₹204.3, and the close price was ₹202.8. The stock had a high of ₹206.85 and a low of ₹191.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,937.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9, and the 52-week low is ₹131. The stock had a trading volume of 238,434 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.