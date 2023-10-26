Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries Stock Falls in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Finolex Industries was ₹204.3, and the close price was ₹202.8. The stock had a high of ₹206.85 and a low of ₹191.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,937.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9, and the 52-week low is ₹131. The stock had a trading volume of 238,434 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Finolex Industries reached a low of ₹185.7 and a high of ₹191 today.
The current stock price of Finolex Industries is ₹187.3, which represents a decrease of 2.98% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Supreme Industries
|4169.3
|-233.1
|-5.29
|4883.75
|1949.45
|52961.31
|Astral
|1788.5
|-29.55
|-1.63
|2057.95
|1297.9
|48041.18
|Finolex Industries
|187.7
|-5.35
|-2.77
|259.9
|131.0
|11605.75
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|617.5
|-12.8
|-2.03
|759.5
|513.1
|6827.15
|Tega Industries
|850.4
|-19.55
|-2.25
|1100.0
|520.05
|5642.75
The current stock price of Finolex Industries is ₹187.7, which represents a decrease of 2.77% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.35. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value in the recent trading period.
The stock price of Finolex Industries reached a low of ₹185.7 and a high of ₹191 on the current day.
The current stock price of Finolex Industries is ₹186.8, which represents a decrease of 3.24% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.25 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.73%
|3 Months
|4.23%
|6 Months
|17.89%
|YTD
|3.1%
|1 Year
|44.1%
The current stock price of Finolex Industries is ₹189.95, representing a decrease of 1.61% or a net change of -3.1.
On the last day of trading for Finolex Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 238,434. The closing price of the shares was ₹202.8.
