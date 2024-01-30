Hello User
Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries' stocks plummet as market sentiment turns sour

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Finolex Industries stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -3.38 %. The stock closed at 224.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.35 per share. Investors should monitor Finolex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Finolex Industries Stock Price Today

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at 222.45 and closed at 224.95. The stock had a high of 224.65 and a low of 216.7. The market capitalization of the company is 13,439.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.9 and the 52-week low is 158. The BSE volume for the day was 52,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Finolex Industries Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Finolex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.16%
3 Months0.79%
6 Months8.74%
YTD2.91%
1 Year31.57%
30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Finolex Industries share price NSE Live :Finolex Industries trading at ₹217.35, down -3.38% from yesterday's ₹224.95

The current data of Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is at 217.35 with a percent change of -3.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.38% from its previous value. The net change is -7.6, indicating a decrease of 7.6 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement, suggesting a decrease in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Today :Finolex Industries trading at ₹217.35, down -3.38% from yesterday's ₹224.95

The current data for Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is at 217.35. There has been a percent change of -3.38, indicating a decline in value, and a net change of -7.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Finolex Industries share price Live :Finolex Industries closed at ₹224.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Finolex Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 52,152 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 224.95.

