Finolex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Finolex Industries' stocks plummet as market sentiment turns sour

Finolex Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Finolex Industries opened at ₹222.45 and closed at ₹224.95. The stock had a high of ₹224.65 and a low of ₹216.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,439.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹158. The BSE volume for the day was 52,152 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.16%
|3 Months
|0.79%
|6 Months
|8.74%
|YTD
|2.91%
|1 Year
|31.57%
The current data of Finolex Industries stock shows that the price is at ₹217.35 with a percent change of -3.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.38% from its previous value. The net change is -7.6, indicating a decrease of 7.6 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement, suggesting a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Finolex Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 52,152 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹224.95.
