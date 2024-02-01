Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries saw an open price of ₹334.45 and a close price of ₹333.8. The stock reached a high of ₹335.85 and a low of ₹327.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,472.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹320.7. The BSE volume for the day was 7,874 shares.
