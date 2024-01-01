Hello User
Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 348.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.45 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had an open price of 356.5 and a close price of 355.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 357.5 and a low of 346.2. The company has a market cap of 3674.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 514 and 346.2 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 58705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price update :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹349.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹348.65

The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is 349.45. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.8 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.37%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹348.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹348.65

Based on the current data of Flair Writing Industries stock, the stock price is 348.65. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹355.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries recorded a volume of 58,705 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 355.85.

