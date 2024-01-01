Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Soars in Trading

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had an open price of ₹356.5 and a close price of ₹355.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹357.5 and a low of ₹346.2. The company has a market cap of ₹3674.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹514 and ₹346.2 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 58705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.