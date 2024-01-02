Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plunge in Latest Trading Session

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the share price of Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹348.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹351 and a low of ₹346.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3658.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹346.2. The BSE volume for the day was 35,177 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is ₹347.1. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.55.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,177. The closing price of the shares was ₹348.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!