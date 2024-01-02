Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plunge in Latest Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 348.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 347.1 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the share price of Flair Writing Industries opened at 348.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 351 and a low of 346.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3658.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 346.2. The BSE volume for the day was 35,177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹347.1, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹348.65

The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is 347.1. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.55.

02 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹348.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,177. The closing price of the shares was 348.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.