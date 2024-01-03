Hello User
Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 347.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.3 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries' stock opened at 348.45 and closed at 347.1 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 349.5, while the lowest was 341.55. The company has a market capitalization of 3618.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 514 and the 52-week low is 346.2. The BSE volume for the day was 53866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹347.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 53,866. The closing price for the stock was 347.1.

