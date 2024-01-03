Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries' stock opened at ₹348.45 and closed at ₹347.1 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹349.5, while the lowest was ₹341.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3618.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹346.2. The BSE volume for the day was 53866 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹347.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 53,866. The closing price for the stock was ₹347.1.