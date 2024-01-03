Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries' stock opened at ₹348.45 and closed at ₹347.1 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹349.5, while the lowest was ₹341.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3618.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹346.2. The BSE volume for the day was 53866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.