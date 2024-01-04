Hello User
Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 351.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.25 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries saw an open price of 343.7 and a close price of 343.3. The stock had a high of 357.5 and a low of 340.2. The market capitalization for the company is 3,707.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 341.55. The BSE volume for the day was 65,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price update :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹354.25, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹351.75

The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is 354.25. There has been a 0.71 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.5 units.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.74%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD0.93%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹351.5, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹351.75

The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is 351.5, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.25. This suggests that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% or 0.25 points. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a particular moment and may fluctuate throughout the day.

04 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹343.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 65,644. The closing price of the shares was 343.3.

