Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries sees positive trading day

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries saw an open price of ₹343.7 and a close price of ₹343.3. The stock had a high of ₹357.5 and a low of ₹340.2. The market capitalization for the company is ₹3,707.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹341.55. The BSE volume for the day was 65,644 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹354.25. There has been a 0.71 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.5 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.74%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|0.93%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹351.5, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.25. This suggests that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% or 0.25 points. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a particular moment and may fluctuate throughout the day.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 65,644. The closing price of the shares was ₹343.3.
