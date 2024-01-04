Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries sees positive trading day

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries saw an open price of ₹343.7 and a close price of ₹343.3. The stock had a high of ₹357.5 and a low of ₹340.2. The market capitalization for the company is ₹3,707.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹341.55. The BSE volume for the day was 65,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.