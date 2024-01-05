Hello User
Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 351.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.7 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries saw an open price of 351.5 and a close price of 351.75. The stock had a high of 357.25 and a low of 350. The market capitalization of the company is 3717.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 340.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 16759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹351.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,759. The closing price for the shares was 351.75.

