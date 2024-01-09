Hello User
Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 364.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.5 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries opened at 362 and closed at 361.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 368 and a low of 358.95. The market capitalization of the company is 3845.35 crore. The 52-week high and low prices of the stock are 514 and 340.2 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 27195 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price update :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹360.5, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹364.85

The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is 360.5. There has been a -1.19% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.35.

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.16%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD4.68%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹364.85, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹361.35

The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is 364.85. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.5, which means the stock price has increased by 3.5.

09 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹361.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had a volume of 27,195 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 361.35.

