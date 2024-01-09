Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹362 and closed at ₹361.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹368 and a low of ₹358.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3845.35 crore. The 52-week high and low prices of the stock are ₹514 and ₹340.2 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 27195 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹360.5. There has been a -1.19% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.16%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|4.68%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is ₹364.85. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.5, which means the stock price has increased by ₹3.5.
On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had a volume of 27,195 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹361.35.
