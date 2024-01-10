Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries saw an open price of ₹365.5 and a close price of ₹364.85. The stock reached a high of ₹367.45 and a low of ₹351.6. The market capitalization for the company is ₹3,733.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹340.2. The BSE volume for the day was 17,222 shares.
10 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
