Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 364.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.25 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries saw an open price of 365.5 and a close price of 364.85. The stock reached a high of 367.45 and a low of 351.6. The market capitalization for the company is 3,733.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 340.2. The BSE volume for the day was 17,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹364.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 17,222. The closing price for the stock was 364.85.

