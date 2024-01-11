Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries' stock opened at ₹355.45 and closed at ₹353.85 on the last trading day. The highest price of the day was ₹362, while the lowest was ₹347.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,681.46 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹514 and ₹340.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.