Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 353.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.3 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries' stock opened at 355.45 and closed at 353.85 on the last trading day. The highest price of the day was 362, while the lowest was 347.6. The company has a market capitalization of 3,681.46 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 514 and 340.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹353.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, there were 19,725 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 353.85.

