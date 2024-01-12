Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 352.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.4 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had an open price of 351.45 and a close price of 349.30 on the last day. The stock had a high of 355.15 and a low of 349.25. The market capitalization of the company is 3713.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 340.20. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 29,584 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Flair Writing Industries stock's low price for the day was 353.4, while the high price reached 357.

12 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price update :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹355.4, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹352.3

The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is 355.4 with a 0.88 percent change. This represents a net change of 3.1.

12 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.1%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD1.22%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹354.6, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹352.3

The current price of Flair Writing Industries stock is 354.6, with a percent change of 0.65. The net change in the stock price is 2.3.

12 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹349.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,584. The closing price of the shares was 349.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.