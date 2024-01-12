Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Soars in Trading Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had an open price of ₹351.45 and a close price of ₹349.30 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹355.15 and a low of ₹349.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3713.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹340.20. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 29,584 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Flair Writing Industries stock's low price for the day was ₹353.4, while the high price reached ₹357.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.1%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|1.22%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,584. The closing price of the shares was ₹349.3.
