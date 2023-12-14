Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Faces Stock Slump

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹385.5 and closed at ₹384.05. The stock had a high of ₹388.7 and a low of ₹382. The market capitalization for Flair Writing Industries is ₹4031.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹366. On the BSE, there were 64,746 shares traded.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|380.89
|10 Days
|394.44
|20 Days
|394.44
|50 Days
|394.44
|100 Days
|394.44
|300 Days
|394.44
Flair Writing Industries stock reached a low of ₹380.9 and a high of ₹388.7 on the current day.
The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is ₹383.3 with a percent change of -0.2. The net change is -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.2% and has experienced a net decrease of 0.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|240.05
|0.35
|0.15
|278.2
|204.65
|152510.59
|Mankind Pharma
|1858.35
|-2.25
|-0.12
|2039.95
|1240.75
|74443.35
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 64,746 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹384.05.
