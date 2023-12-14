Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Faces Stock Slump

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹385.5 and closed at ₹384.05. The stock had a high of ₹388.7 and a low of ₹382. The market capitalization for Flair Writing Industries is ₹4031.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹366. On the BSE, there were 64,746 shares traded.

