Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Faces Stock Slump

2 min read . 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 14 Dec 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 384.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.3 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at 385.5 and closed at 384.05. The stock had a high of 388.7 and a low of 382. The market capitalization for Flair Writing Industries is 4031.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 366. On the BSE, there were 64,746 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Dec 2023, 01:33 PM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days380.89
10 Days394.44
20 Days394.44
50 Days394.44
100 Days394.44
300 Days394.44
14 Dec 2023, 01:24 PM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Flair Writing Industries stock reached a low of 380.9 and a high of 388.7 on the current day.

14 Dec 2023, 01:03 PM IST Flair Writing Industries share price NSE Live :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹383.3, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹384.05

The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is 383.3 with a percent change of -0.2. The net change is -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.2% and has experienced a net decrease of 0.75.

14 Dec 2023, 12:39 PM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services240.050.350.15278.2204.65152510.59
Mankind Pharma1858.35-2.25-0.122039.951240.7574443.35
14 Dec 2023, 12:20 PM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹384.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 64,746 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 384.05.

