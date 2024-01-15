Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹354.6 and closed at ₹352.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹357, while the low was ₹349.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,706.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, and the 52-week low is ₹340.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7,693 shares.
15 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
