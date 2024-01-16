Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 347.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.5 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries' stock opened at 354.45 and closed at 351.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 354.45, while the lowest price was 347.25. The market capitalization of the company is 3664.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 514, and the 52-week low is 340.2. A total of 8,275 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹349.5, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹347.75

The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is 349.5. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹351.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8275. The closing price for the stock was 351.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.