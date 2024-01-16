Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Soars in Trading Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries' stock opened at ₹354.45 and closed at ₹351.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹354.45, while the lowest price was ₹347.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3664.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹514, and the 52-week low is ₹340.2. A total of 8,275 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is ₹349.5. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹1.75.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8275. The closing price for the stock was ₹351.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!