Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 347.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.15 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had an open price of 348.15 and a close price of 347.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 350.1 and a low of 342.3. The market capitalization of the company is 3648.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 514 and 340.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹347.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had a volume of 27,253 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 347.75.

