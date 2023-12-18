Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plummet

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹381.35 and closed at ₹381.3. The stock reached a high of ₹383.35 and a low of ₹372. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3932.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹366. The BSE volume for the day was 61,511 shares.
The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is ₹372.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.
Flair Writing Industries stock has a current price of ₹373.1. It has experienced a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by ₹8.2.
On the last day of trading in Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 61,511. The closing price for the day was ₹381.3.
