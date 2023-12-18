Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 373.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 372.9 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at 381.35 and closed at 381.3. The stock reached a high of 383.35 and a low of 372. The market capitalization of the company is 3932.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514 and the 52-week low is 366. The BSE volume for the day was 61,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price NSE Live :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹372.9, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹373.1

The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is 372.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹373.1, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹381.3

Flair Writing Industries stock has a current price of 373.1. It has experienced a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by 8.2.

18 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹381.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 61,511. The closing price for the day was 381.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.