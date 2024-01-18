Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The stock of Flair Writing Industries had an open price of ₹344.35 and a close price of ₹346.15 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹345.5, while the lowest price was ₹340.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3600.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, and the 52-week low is ₹340.2. The stock had a trading volume of 27,898 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.