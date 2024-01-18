Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : The stock of Flair Writing Industries had an open price of ₹344.35 and a close price of ₹346.15 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹345.5, while the lowest price was ₹340.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3600.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, and the 52-week low is ₹340.2. The stock had a trading volume of 27,898 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,898. The closing price of the stock was ₹346.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!