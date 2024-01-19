Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Flair Writing Industries was ₹340.55, and the close price was ₹341.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹343, while the lowest price was ₹331.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3548.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, and the 52-week low is ₹340.05. The BSE volume for the day was 34,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.