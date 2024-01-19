Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 341.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.65 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Flair Writing Industries was 340.55, and the close price was 341.1. The highest price reached during the day was 343, while the lowest price was 331.05. The market capitalization of the company is 3548.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514, and the 52-week low is 340.05. The BSE volume for the day was 34,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹341.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Flair Writing Industries had a trading volume of 34,478 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 341.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.