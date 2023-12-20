Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Soars in Trading Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹371.25 and closed at ₹370.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹374.95, while the lowest price was ₹368. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3910.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, and the 52-week low is ₹366. The BSE volume for the day was 48,720 shares.
Flair Writing Industries stock's current day's low price is ₹372.4 and the high price is ₹381.55.
The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is ₹374.4. It has experienced a 0.9% percent change, resulting in a net change of 3.35.
The current price of Flair Writing Industries stock is ₹371.05, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.45.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 48,720. The closing price for the shares was ₹370.6.
