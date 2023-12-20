Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 371.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.4 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries opened at 371.25 and closed at 370.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 374.95, while the lowest price was 368. The market capitalization of the company is 3910.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514, and the 52-week low is 366. The BSE volume for the day was 48,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Flair Writing Industries stock's current day's low price is 372.4 and the high price is 381.55.

20 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price update :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹374.4, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹371.05

The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is 374.4. It has experienced a 0.9% percent change, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

20 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.55%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹371.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹370.6

The current price of Flair Writing Industries stock is 371.05, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.45.

20 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹370.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 48,720. The closing price for the shares was 370.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.