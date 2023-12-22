Hello User
Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -2.97 %. The stock closed at 360.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.95 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had an opening price of 359.95 and a closing price of 360.65. The stock reached a high of 361.7 and a low of 346.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3688.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514, while the 52-week low is 356. The BSE volume for the day was 113,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹349.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹360.65

The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is 349.95. There has been a percent change of -2.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.7, suggesting a decrease in value by 10.7 units.

22 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹360.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 113,698. The closing price for the stock was 360.65.

