Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Plummets in Trading Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries had an opening price of ₹359.95 and a closing price of ₹360.65. The stock reached a high of ₹361.7 and a low of ₹346.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3688.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, while the 52-week low is ₹356. The BSE volume for the day was 113,698 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the price is ₹349.95. There has been a percent change of -2.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.7, suggesting a decrease in value by 10.7 units.
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 113,698.
