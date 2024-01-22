Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Soar

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had a relatively stable trading day, with the open and close prices only differing by 10 paise. The stock had a high of ₹343 and a low of ₹330.55. The market capitalization of the company is at ₹3563.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514, while the low is ₹330.3. The BSE volume for the day was 11,269 shares.
Flair Writing Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Flair Writing Industries stock had a low price of ₹330.55 and a high price of ₹343 on the current day.
Flair Writing Industries share price update :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹338.15, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹331.15
The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹338.15. There has been a 2.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
Flair Writing Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|239.6
|-4.45
|-1.82
|311.4
|220.05
|3674.65
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|70.67
|-0.58
|-0.81
|75.39
|66.05
|3176.43
|Flair Writing Industries
|338.15
|7.0
|2.11
|514.0
|330.3
|3563.94
|HMA Agro Industries
|69.2
|-0.1
|-0.14
|84.0
|56.48
|3465.33
|Avalon Technologies
|533.5
|5.85
|1.11
|731.95
|347.3
|3475.749
Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.82%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-5.01%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹331.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was 11,269 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹331.15.
