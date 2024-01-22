Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Stocks Soar

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 331.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.15 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had a relatively stable trading day, with the open and close prices only differing by 10 paise. The stock had a high of 343 and a low of 330.55. The market capitalization of the company is at 3563.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 514, while the low is 330.3. The BSE volume for the day was 11,269 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Flair Writing Industries stock had a low price of 330.55 and a high price of 343 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price update :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹338.15, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹331.15

The current data for Flair Writing Industries stock shows that the stock price is 338.15. There has been a 2.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price NSE Live :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹338.15, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹331.15

The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is 338.15, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.11% and has gained 7 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)239.6-4.45-1.82311.4220.053674.65
ESAF Small Finance Bank70.67-0.58-0.8175.3966.053176.43
Flair Writing Industries338.157.02.11514.0330.33563.94
HMA Agro Industries69.2-0.1-0.1484.056.483465.33
Avalon Technologies533.55.851.11731.95347.33475.749
22 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Flair Writing Industries stock is 330.55 and the high price is 343.

22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.82%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-5.01%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price NSE Live :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹338.15, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹331.15

The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is 338.15. The stock has experienced a 2.11% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 7.

22 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹338.15, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹331.15

The current stock price of Flair Writing Industries is 338.15. It has experienced a 2.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.

22 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹331.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was 11,269 shares. The closing price for the day was 331.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.