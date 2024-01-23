Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Flair Writing Industries opened at ₹331.25 and closed at ₹331.15. The stock reached a high of ₹343 and a low of ₹330.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3563.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹514 and the 52-week low is ₹330.3. The BSE volume for the day was 11,269 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.