Flair Writing Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 338.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.25 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries opened at 342.45 and closed at 338.15. The stock reached a high of 342.45 and a low of 326.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3491.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 514 and 330.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹338.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 11,099 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 338.15.

