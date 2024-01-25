Hello User
Flair Writing Industries share price Today Live Updates : Flair Writing Industries Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Flair Writing Industries stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 329.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 324.95 per share. Investors should monitor Flair Writing Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Flair Writing Industries Stock Price Today

Flair Writing Industries Share Price Today : Flair Writing Industries had an open price of 330.45 and a close price of 329.1 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 330.45 and a low of 322.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3424.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 514, while the 52-week low is 330.3. The BSE volume for the day was 30,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Today :Flair Writing Industries trading at ₹324.95, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹329.1

The stock price of Flair Writing Industries is currently at 324.95, which represents a 1.26% decrease compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -4.15.

25 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Flair Writing Industries share price Live :Flair Writing Industries closed at ₹329.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Flair Writing Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 30,858. The closing price for the day was 329.1.

